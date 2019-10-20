|
Michael "Mike" Preston Krumholt Sr, 60, surrounded by his loving wife and three sons, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on October 18, 2019 after losing his brave battle with sarcoidosis. Mike, of Prairieville, LA, was born in Baton Rouge, LA on July 17, 1959. He was a loyal and devoted husband and father. He had a kind and generous heart, who literally gave the shoes off his feet to a man in need during a winter vacation. He loved God and brought many people to the Lord with his soft, gentle voice. Mike was employed as a project estimator, but he was also an ordained pastor. He did numerous tours of mission work in Central and South America, touching many lives. Mike never let anything bring his faith or spirit down. He lifted up everyone around him. He loved making people laugh with his corny jokes and was a joy to be around. Over the years he mastered many creative hobbies; photography, painting, scuba diving and gun restoration to name a few. He was a runner and enjoyed competing in races and triathlons. Mike is survived by his doting wife, Tena Krumholt of 41 years; his three sons, Michael Krumholt Jr (Shannon), Cody Krumholt and Chad Krumholt; grandchildren Michael III, Brayden, and Sadie; his mother Gloria Krumholt; siblings Randy Krumholt (Kathy), Karen Krumholt (Happy Perry); mother-in-law Georgia Southerland; sister-in-law Cherie Noble; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Harold Krumholt; father-in-law Oscar Ray Southerland Sr; brother-in-law Ray Southerland Jr; and great niece Kalie Mae Chambers. Mike's wake and funeral services will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home at 11817 Jefferson Highway. Viewing will be on Tuesday, October 22nd from 5:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am, burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Michael Krumholt Jr, Cody Krumholt, Chad Krumholt, Jeremy McCrory, Tuong "Kenny" Pham, and Happy Perry. Mike's family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to all of the nurses and doctors at Oschner and a special thanks to Dr. Stephen Adjei. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. For more information on sarcoidosis, please visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.
