On September 10th, 2019, Michael R Becnel finished his fight and went to be with our Lord. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife Mellie Becnel, children Chris Becnel, Justin and his wife Melissa Becnel, and Jessica and her husband Chad Bergeron, and two grandchildren, Mason Bergeron and Collins Becnel. Service will be held at St. Alphonsus Church on Sept. 14th, visitation will be from 9:30AM till 11:00AM, with a Mass service immediately following.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019