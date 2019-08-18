Michael R. Erwin, Jr., 47, born in New Orleans and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2019. Survived by: his parents the Honorable Michael R. and Sue Erwin; son Christopher Erwin; daughter Hope Erwin; brother Chris Erwin and wife Terri; and nephews Townes and Adley Erwin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, from 4:00 pm until a memorial service to begin at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820, or to a local charity of your choice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019