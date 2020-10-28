1/1
Michael R. "Big Mike" Osborne
1958 - 2020
Michael, a native of Plaquemine, LA, born June 28, 1958, peacefully transitioned on October 22, 2020 at OLOL, one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was preceded in death by parents, Pearl Osborne and Rev. Nute Dorsey, three brothers, and a sister. To cherish memories are his wife of 41 years, Mary Sue, daughters, Heather and Precious, sons, Michael (Stephanie), Shannon (Shanika), Donnell and Kodi (Ashley). One sister, Catherine, sisters-in-law, Grace and Ganette (Calvin), godmother, Betty Collins, 37 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Public Viewing at Roscoe Mortuary, 58635 Merriam St., Friday, October 30, 2020, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Graveside Service at Grace Memorial, 11 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required. There will not be a Repass.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
