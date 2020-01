Michael Ray Bills, a native of Woodville, Mississippi and a resident of Gonzales, Louisiana, passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 60. He was a father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many who will be greatly missed. He worked as a Boiler Maker for the majority of his life. He is survived by four daughters, Amy Trahan, Jessica Bills, Natasha Stafford and Deasha Stafford; two sons, Colby Mitchell and Will Mitchell; one sister, Carol Perry; one brother, Tony Bills; and five grandchildren, Colbn, Clowey, Chelse, Rico Stafford and Maddolnne Mitchell, along with a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Ralph Bills; his loving wife, Madonna Bills; and three sisters, Sharon Elks, Bobbie Bills and Linda Brown. The family would like to give a special thanks to Ms. Connie for the last three years. In lieu of flowers, go shoot a game of pool in his honor! If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com