Michael Ray Bills, a native of Woodville, Mississippi and a resident of Gonzales, Louisiana, passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 60. He was a father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many who will be greatly missed. He worked as a Boiler Maker for the majority of his life. He is survived by four daughters, Amy Trahan, Jessica Bills, Natasha Stafford and Deasha Stafford; two sons, Colby Mitchell and Will Mitchell; one sister, Carol Perry; one brother, Tony Bills; and five grandchildren, Colbn, Clowey, Chelse, Rico Stafford and Maddolnne Mitchell, along with a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Ralph Bills; his loving wife, Madonna Bills; and three sisters, Sharon Elks, Bobbie Bills and Linda Brown. The family would like to give a special thanks to Ms. Connie for the last three years. In lieu of flowers, go shoot a game of pool in his honor! If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020