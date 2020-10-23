Michael Ray Hebert passed away on October 23, 2020. He was 73 years old. Mike is survived by his son, Shane Hebert, wife Brooke and granddaughter Blake of Prairieville, LA; sister Maudry Halsell of Hot Springs, AR; sister-in-law JoAnn Kryso Ferguson and husband Eugene of Prairieville, LA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Kryso Hebert; adopted parents Theodore and Leta Marie Hebert Guidroz; brothers James Hebert, Robert Hebert and Thomas Hebert. Arrangements for a private family service are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store