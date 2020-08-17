Michael Ray Phenald, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on October 25,1951, a son of the late Ernest Woodrow and Nettice Phenald, Michael passed away peacefully at his home in Pride, La. on Saturday August 15, 2020 at the age of 68. Michael is survived by his son Lane and wife Brandy, daughter Misty Phenald Bautista and husband Sergio. Michael is also survived by his grandchildren; Lilie Richard, Hannah Jones, Blane Phenald and wife Brittany, Waylon Phenald, Cody Phenald, Wade Phenald, Mariella Bautista and Javier (JJ) Bautista. Also surviving Michael is his brother Travis Phenald and wife Marie. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathy Marie Phenald; brothers Lionel, Howard, Merlin and his sister Patricia. The services will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana on Wednesday August 19, 2020 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a burial procession to Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.