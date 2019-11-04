Michael "Big Mike" Raymond Glaser, a native of New Orleans and resident of Prairieville, passed away peacefully at the Veterans Home in Reserve, LA at the age of 72. Big Mike proudly served in the US Army and was the sole survivor of his Unit from Vietnam. He was the head usher at Central Baptist Church in Gonzales and was kind and friendly to anyone he met. Big Mike also had a deep appreciation for cars and the automotive field. He is survived by his loving wife, Delores Chadwick Glaser; sons, Christopher Glaser (Leigh Ann) and Shane Glaser; grandchildren, Kali, Sydni, Joshua, Kaitlyn, David, Kody, and Corban; former daughter-in-law, Kaci Glaser and daughter, Sadie; 2 nephews and 1 niece. Big Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Michel B. Sr. and Manuella Glaser; half-brother, Norman Glaser, Sr. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Prairieville. Ed Bishop, Tim Tanner, Bobby Glaser, Michael Hauck, Guy Chadwick Jr., Jay Avance will serve as pallbearers. Jad Khalaf will serve as honorary pallbearer. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Clarity Hospice, The Veterans Home of Reserve, and Bayou Home Health for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist with funeral expenses. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019