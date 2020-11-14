Michael Raymond "Ray" Sagona, Sr., 86 years old, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on September 6, 1934, born to Mary and Michel Sagona, in Donaldsonville, LA. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed his garden and watching LSU football, baseball, and softball. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of almost 66 years, Patsy Alonzo Sagona; son, Mike Sagona and wife, Anna; daughter, Kim Fabre and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Chad Sagona, Brad Sagona and wife, Alicia, Chantelle Avants and husband, Brandon, and Amy Rispone and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Lake, Paisley, Demi, Dani Ray, Tyler Michael, Cameron, Ava, Brock, and Brantley; brother, Charles Sagona; sister, Catherine Bagala; and a host of nieces and nephews. Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Michel Sagona; mother, Mary Sagona; brothers, Felix Sagona, Sammy Sagona, and Harold Sagona; and sister, Annette Bagala. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, Louisiana. Face masks are required upon entering the funeral home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.