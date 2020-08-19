Michael Reid Murray of Port Vincent LA, formerly of Bismarck IL, passed away on August 17th, 2020. Mike was born in 1960 to Robert E. Murray and Carolyn Brown Murray. He had one son, Cooper Murray of Tilton IL. He is survived by brothers, Jeff Murray (Colleen), and Bill Murray (Donna), and a sister Lori Murray Rainey (Brent). His youngest brother Tim preceded him in death in 2016. "Uncle Mikey" will be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Mike loved the outdoors. He was a hunter and fisherman. Everyone who knew him liked him and thought of him fondly. Mike will be ushered into everlasting life with Jesus because he acknowledged him as his Lord and Savior. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family gathering in lieu of traditional services.

