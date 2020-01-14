Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Richard. View Sign Service Information Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home 3827 Canal St New Orleans , LA 70119 (504)-482-2111 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home 3827 Canal St New Orleans , LA 70119 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Happy trails to you, until we meet again…"- Dale Evans. Michael Richard, 67 years old, unexpectedly passed away on January 2, 2020 doing one of the things he loved best…getting his weekly comics. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, EJ and Dorothy Richard, his brother, Tim Richard, his father-in-law, William "Bill" Young, and his brothers-in-law, Dennis Young and Christopher Hakenjos, Sr. He is survived by his life partner of 40 years, Kelly A. Young, and his favorite person in the world – his son, Spencer Young Richard. Michael is also survived by his mother-in-law, Barbara Baxter Chabert; his sisters-in-law, Terryl Hakenjos (Chris, deceased) and Becky Richard (Tim, deceased); his nieces and nephews: Danielle Richard; Nicolle Richard (George); Ryan Deffes; Tara Deffes; Christopher Hakenjos Jr. (Angie); and Hannah Hakenjos; and his great nephews and niece: Chase, Hudson and Gracelyn Hakenjos. Michael was born in New Orleans on July 16, 1952, and resided most recently on the bayou in Lacombe, LA where he established a wonderful life and many lasting memories with family and friends both old and new. Throughout his life he also lived in Key West, FL; Grand Junction, CO; Austin, TX; and Baton Rouge, LA prior to settling down in Lacombe. Michael had many interests and hobbies…his favorites were playing guitar very loudly, fishing on the bayou from his Panga, playing chess with his buddies, playing Red Dead Redemption on his PlayStation with a little help from Spencer, model railroading, collecting comic books and action figures, and reading science fiction and western novels. He was also a fabulous cook and shared many a meal and wine with his family and friends and was at his happiest doing so. He enjoyed watching baseball and football, and was an avid LSU, Cubs and Saints fan. It would be remiss to not mention that he loved traveling to Mexico and shared so many memories and funny stories of his travels there, and also that he spent "years" attending and enjoying Jazz Fest with many years spent never missing a day at Jazz Fest! It could easily be said that Michael lived his life to the absolute fullest. Michael will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, his laugh, his big heart, his generosity and kind soul. His family and friends will always carry memories of him in their hearts. And as his niece Tara recently said "He could light up a room with sound…his steps played the floor drums, his laugh rattled the walls, and you could hear his heart pound by his contagious love of life. Now that he has set his last sail, his wind gusts are heard and his memory will live on in our hearts forever." The family is grateful to all who have reached out and shared their "Michael" stories. A celebration of Michael's life will be held with a visitation from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to or one of the organizations that Michael supported: Michael is also survived by his mother-in-law, Barbara Baxter Chabert; his sisters-in-law, Terryl Hakenjos (Chris, deceased) and Becky Richard (Tim, deceased); his nieces and nephews: Danielle Richard; Nicolle Richard (George); Ryan Deffes; Tara Deffes; Christopher Hakenjos Jr. (Angie); and Hannah Hakenjos; and his great nephews and niece: Chase, Hudson and Gracelyn Hakenjos. Michael was born in New Orleans on July 16, 1952, and resided most recently on the bayou in Lacombe, LA where he established a wonderful life and many lasting memories with family and friends both old and new. Throughout his life he also lived in Key West, FL; Grand Junction, CO; Austin, TX; and Baton Rouge, LA prior to settling down in Lacombe. Michael had many interests and hobbies…his favorites were playing guitar very loudly, fishing on the bayou from his Panga, playing chess with his buddies, playing Red Dead Redemption on his PlayStation with a little help from Spencer, model railroading, collecting comic books and action figures, and reading science fiction and western novels. He was also a fabulous cook and shared many a meal and wine with his family and friends and was at his happiest doing so. He enjoyed watching baseball and football, and was an avid LSU, Cubs and Saints fan. It would be remiss to not mention that he loved traveling to Mexico and shared so many memories and funny stories of his travels there, and also that he spent "years" attending and enjoying Jazz Fest with many years spent never missing a day at Jazz Fest! It could easily be said that Michael lived his life to the absolute fullest. Michael will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, his laugh, his big heart, his generosity and kind soul. His family and friends will always carry memories of him in their hearts. And as his niece Tara recently said "He could light up a room with sound…his steps played the floor drums, his laugh rattled the walls, and you could hear his heart pound by his contagious love of life. Now that he has set his last sail, his wind gusts are heard and his memory will live on in our hearts forever." The family is grateful to all who have reached out and shared their "Michael" stories. A celebration of Michael's life will be held with a visitation from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to or one of the organizations that Michael supported: WWOZ.org NPR.org or Louisiana Wildlife Association. 