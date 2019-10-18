Michael "Mike" Schexnayder, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away October 17, 2019, at the age of 68. He was a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA. Mike loved drag races, going to car shows, riding his motorcycle, but most of all he loved being with his family. He worked many years in construction but found his passion driving 18 wheelers across the country. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Peggy Price Schexnayder; son, Stephen and his wife, Mandie; grandchildren, Kennen and Zoie; brothers, Danny (Cynthia) and Jerry (Becky); also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Margie Schexnayder; and brothers, E.J. and Kenneth. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 10:00 AM until funeral services at 2:00 PM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019