A resident of Port Allen, Michael Robertson Sr. died on April 5, 2019, at age 64. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services on Friday from noon until 5pm, and resumes on Saturday from 8am until service at 10am at the funeral home. He is survived by wife, Diane Robertson; three children, Michael Jr. (Jessica), Alvin and Shantell; step-daughter, Richarda (Tarrus Sr.); 14 grandchildren, Khirsten, Katara, Christopher, Jordan, Jarious, Francis, Javon, Michaelin, Asher, Allie, Destiny, Gabriel, Tarrus Jr. and Beshawn Jr. who was like a son; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
