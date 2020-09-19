Michael Rosario Nassar, Sr. of Metairie, Louisiana, aged 98 years, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. Michael is survived by 3 children; Michael Rosario Nassar, Jr. (Donna Latore Nassar) of Destrehan, Louisiana, Maxie Joseph Nassar of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Ronald Philip Nassar of Alexandria, Virginia. Michael is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Kimberlee Nassar Vitrano, Emily Nassar Skaikay (Hussein Skaikay), Alex Paul Nassar (Lauren Nix Nassar) and Nicolaus Michael Nassar (Antoinette Ferrara Nassar); as well as 7 great-grandchildren: Emma Vitrano, Molly Vitrano, Gabriel Nassar, Evangeline Nassar, Layla Skaikay, Felix Nassar and Dorian Nassar. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Mae Bourgeois Nassar, to whom he was married for 53 years at the time of her death in 2001, his parents Namatala Nassar and Rosalie Ferrara Nassar, as well as siblings Freida Nassar Broussard, Nassar Namatala Nassar, Marie Grace Nassar, Antoinette Nassar Ancona, Naheem George Nassar, Sr., and Joseph Stanley Nassar, Sr. The family would like to thank Ashton Manor Assisted Living & Memory Care in Luling, Louisiana for their outstanding and loving care.Though the Nassar family resided on the family farm in Convent, Louisiana, Michael was born in Lutcher, Louisiana on March 30, 1922. He spent his early years working on the farm and attended Romeville High School, where he excelled as a member of the boxing team. He was offered a boxing scholarship and continued his academic studies at the University of Southwest Louisiana (currently University of Louisiana at Lafayette). In 1941, after completion of his first year of study, he left the University and relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana to begin his career at Delta Shipyard as a ship fitter in support of the World War II effort. Michael volunteered and entered the US Navy in November 1942, training extensively at Stations in Rhode Island, Maine and California before departing to the Pacific Theater. He qualified as a Navy Expert Rifleman, was assigned to the Navy's 96th Construction Battalion as a SeaBee Machinist Mate and departed for the Philippine Islands aboard the SS Sea Scamp. When he arrived in theater at Leyte-Samar, the area was immediately bombed by defending hostile forces. As US Forces pushed forward, Michael served with distinction for the duration of the war on Manicani Island, PI, receiving multiple commendations including the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Medal, Philippine Liberation Campaign Medal and WWII Victory Medal. Michael received an Honorable Discharge in December 1945, three months after the War's end. Though largely silent about his military service, Michael was particularly proud of his 96th SeaBee Battalion and its motto of "We Build, We Fight; Can Do!" He remained active throughout his life in the camaraderie and annual reunions of the 96th with all his WWII shipmates, right to the end. In 1948, he married Joyce and eventually made a home with her in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he was employed by American Can Company for many years. The couple moved to Metairie, Louisiana in 1953. In the early 1950's, Michael became interested in the national labor movement, began actively working as a union organizer and successfully participated on the national level in the growth of the union movement. The depth of his beliefs and the extent of his capabilities were admired by national union leaders and resulted in his eventual appointment as International Representative, United Steelworkers of America, District 36. During his five decades with the Steelworkers Union, he successfully led both local and national contract negotiations for a variety of industries, companies, and local unions. During this time, he oversaw the operations of over 15 different Steelworker local unions, always remembering to be fair with the employers. Michael was deeply involved in both political and civic/charitable activities on a local, state and national scale. These efforts were driven by his desire to improve conditions for those less fortunate while remaining respectful of those who had achieved success. Among the organizations to which he contributed were The United Way as an Executive Board Member, The March of Dimes as an Executive Board Member, The Lions Club as a Founding Member and The American Legion No. 273 as Post Commander. During Michael's life, the values he cherished the most were: family comes first; you must always stand up for what you believe no matter the opposition or odds; and "the inferred responsibility of people to act with generosity and nobility toward those less privileged." He worked diligently to instill these values in the family and succeeded in generations embracing them and living by them with fidelity. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana 70001, from 10:00am until 12:00p.m. Please note that due to the current State restrictions visitation is limited to a total of 150 people. A Catholic mass will start at 12:00pm and burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.