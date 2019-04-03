Michael "Tye" Ross II who had a near drowning accident nearly 22 years earlier passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at OLOL ICU. Survived by parents Michael and Brenda Ross, sister Tiffany Ross, grandparents Mae Plummer Lewis and Prince Lewis. Preceded in death by grandparents Adell George Hall, Odeal Broaden Ross, Charles "Ted" Ross and great grandmother Aline "Weedie" George. Religious Service Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 am, viewing 9 am, Beech Grove Baptist Church, 8659 Highway 961, Clinton, LA 70722. Rev. O.L.Bradford, Pastor. Interment Beech Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019