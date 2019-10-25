Michael Roy Nutt, 72, a native of Baker, Louisiana passed away October 17, 2019 in Basalt, Colorado. Mike was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on June 9, 1947, and was a graduate of Baker High School and Louisiana State University. He relocated to Colorado in the late 1970s where he spent the remainder of his life living and working in the mountains which he so loved. He is survived by his sister Sandra Hawk of Baker and many longtime friends. No formal Memorial Service is planned.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019