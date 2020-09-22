1/1
Michael S. "Lil Mike" Di Vincenti III
Michael S. "Lil Mike" Di Vincenti, III passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the age of 40. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Michael is survived by his mother, Bonnie Di Vincenti; father and step-mother, Michael Jr. and Aglonie Di Vincenti; grandmother, Melva Bell; sister, Marlana Di Vincenti and fiancé, Marcus Donaldson; uncle, William Bell; Godparents, Bonnie and Gary Miller; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mike and Virginia Di Vincenti and William A. Bell. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2250 Main St., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of a mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

