Michael Sanders, a native of Swainsboro, Georgia and resident of Denham Springs passed away at the age of 45. He was a Pipefitter for Turner Industries. Visiting Monday June 17, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 10:00 am at Cane Brake Baptist Church 5458 La Highway 81 East Lottie, La Officiating Attorney Larry Bossier. Interment in Cottonwood Cemetery Lottie, La. He is survived by Son Cody Michael Sanders, Parents Myong Sanders and John Sanders, Sister Melinda (Larry) Guidroz, Brother John Sanders, Niece Kayla Guidroz, Nephew Luke Guidroz, Grandmother, Aunts, Uncles, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gus Vallo and Jonathan Bossier. Active Pallbearers Larry Guidroz, Brian Logue, Matt Lundy, Scott Stelley, Brian Rivero, and Brian Roy. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 17, 2019