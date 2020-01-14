Guest Book View Sign Service Information E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2260 W. 21st Avenue Covington , LA 70433 (985)-892-9222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2260 W. 21st Avenue Covington , LA 70433 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Church of the King 22205 Little Creek Road Mandeville , LA View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Church of the King 22205 Little Creek Road Mandeville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Sean Fulton, age 28 of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. Born on March 28,1991, in Jefferson, LA to David Michael Fulton and Sharon Thibodeaux Fulton. Michael was a loyal and caring son, a fierce friend and brother. He had a charismatic smile and a way of making everyone feel at ease in his presence. An avid outdoorsman from an early age, he shared his vision and passion when hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was an incredibly genuine and sweet person who helped many struggling people regardless of where they were in their journey. Mike was a free spirit, filled with a contagious energy for life, adventure, and love. He was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed being with others and sharing his thoughts in a conversation. A competitive man, Michael loved going to the gym, if only to eat once he got home. He loved his momma's cooking. The world is a little less bright without him. We know he is now with loved ones and will enjoy everlasting happiness. Predeceased by his grandmother, Patricia E. Fulton; grandparents, Noa and Nana Thibodeaux; and uncle, Terry Thibodeaux. Michael leaves behind his loving parents, David M. and Sharon Thibodeaux Fulton; brother, Patrick Daniel Fulton; grandfather, David Roy (Jeanette) Fulton; uncle, David (Dianna) Thibodeaux; aunts, Deborah (Calvin) Klein, Denise (Ed) Senules, Susan Lemon, Mary Munoz, Kathleen (Steve) Stoneham, Ellen (Tim) Herring; and many devoted cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Church of the King, 22205 Little Creek Road, Mandeville, LA 70471. Visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st. Ave., Covington, LA 70433 and on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Church of the King from 12:00 PM to service time. Interment following the service in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA.

