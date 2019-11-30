|
Michael Thomas Berlinger passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 61. Michael is survived by his wife, Christine Berlinger; his children, Katie Marie Davis and husband Brandon and Matthew Stephen Berlinger; his grandchildren, Cullen Davis, Jocelyn Davis, Kane Pacheco, and his beautiful Riley Mae Davis; and his siblings, Kathleen Hamlet, Eileen Campbell and husband Rick, Anne Berlinger, Mary Garza, and Tim Berlinger and wife Karen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melbourne and Kathleen Berlinger. Visitation will be at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, 16166 S Harrells Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:30 am until funeral services at 11:30 am. Officiated by Father Tom Ranzino. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/louisiana.html. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2019