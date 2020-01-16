Michael Thompson

Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mount Gideon Baptist Church
77700 West Oak Lane
Maringouin, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Gideon Baptist Church
77700 West Oak Lane
Maringouin, LA
View Map
Obituary
Michael Thompson, a resident of Maringouin, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, in a vehicle accident, at the age of 50. Visiting Saturday, January 18, 2020, beginning at 9:00 am until Religious Services at 10:00 am, at Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, LA. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by his Wife Cassandra Wessinger Thompson; Parents Jennifer and Johnnie Thompson; 3 Sisters: Claydia (Louis) Fosselman, Tekethia Thompson, and Shaundreka Thompson; two Sons: Micale O'Conner and Traelyn Wallae; two Stepsons: Nicholas (Sharonda) Wessinger and Jaran Wessinger; a Brother, Jesse Thompson, Jr.; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Sisters in Law, Brothers in Law, and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
