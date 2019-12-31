Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Walker" Vincent. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM t Our Savior's Church-Lafayette Campus Funeral service 3:00 PM Our Savior's Church-Lafayette Campus 1201 E. Broussard Road Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Walker" Vincent was born on December 29, 2003 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Chris and Gretchen David Vincent. He passed away on December 28, 2019, one day shy of his 16th birthday. Walker gained his wings with his mother, Gretchen David Vincent, doing what they loved most, traveling to see the LSU Tigers play. Walker was a natural born leader with his mother's adventurous, charming, and generous personality. Walker loved spending his time with his father, Chris. He inherited Chris's love for the outdoors, as they often spent time hunting in Forked Island and fishing in Grand Isle. He was a member of Asbury Methodist Church where he was baptized as a baby. Walker started his educational journey at Ascension Episcopal School in PK3. Through the years, Walker was loved by his teachers and classmates as he always had a way to light up the room. Walker was very accomplished during his short time in high school. He won 1st place in the state rally for his photograph "Marley and Me." Walker was a member of the tennis team with hopes of becoming the team captain his senior year. He was an accomplished student who maintained a 4.0 average all while earning college credit through AP classes and dual enrollment at UL in Macroeconomics. This spring he would have been inducted into the National Honor Society and the National History Honor Society. Walker was involved in many school and community activities such as Hearts for Arts, AES Leadership Class, Young Republicans Club, and Young Americans for Freedom. He attended Young Life camp in Colorado this past summer and volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Diner. Walker loved the Spanish language and enjoyed traveling to Mexico with his family. Walker planned to major in pre-dentistry at LSU and become an orthodontist. Born into a family who loved to fly, Walker dreamed of becoming a pilot. He is survived by his father, Chris Vincent, his maternal grandparents, Ted and Kathleen David, his paternal grandparents Mary Mooningham Vincent, and Chuck and Caroline Vincent, aunts Carey David Lawson (Alan), Drue David McLean (Jeff), Colleen McKanna (Terry), Leslie Miles Daigle (Jude), and two uncles, Kevin Miles and James Vincent. He is also survived by his cousins Carter Cline McLean, Colin Jacob Lawson, Nate Whitman McLean, Lillian Kathleen Lawson, Elliot Joseph Daigle, Patrick Haile McKanna and Katherine Elisabeth McKanna. Preceded in death by his mother, Gretchen David Vincent, and his great-grandparents Morris and Ermine David, Albert Eugene and Edna Erle Walker Kimball, Presley Vincent, Elwyn Manuel Vincent, and F.C. and Jewel Mooningham. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gretchen and Walker Vincent Family Fund. Please make checks payable to Community Foundation of Acadiana; Memo: Vincent Memorial Fund. Please mail to 1035 Camellia Blvd., Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508. Online contributions can be made at Michael "Walker" Vincent was born on December 29, 2003 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Chris and Gretchen David Vincent. He passed away on December 28, 2019, one day shy of his 16th birthday. Walker gained his wings with his mother, Gretchen David Vincent, doing what they loved most, traveling to see the LSU Tigers play. Walker was a natural born leader with his mother's adventurous, charming, and generous personality. Walker loved spending his time with his father, Chris. He inherited Chris's love for the outdoors, as they often spent time hunting in Forked Island and fishing in Grand Isle. He was a member of Asbury Methodist Church where he was baptized as a baby. Walker started his educational journey at Ascension Episcopal School in PK3. Through the years, Walker was loved by his teachers and classmates as he always had a way to light up the room. Walker was very accomplished during his short time in high school. He won 1st place in the state rally for his photograph "Marley and Me." Walker was a member of the tennis team with hopes of becoming the team captain his senior year. He was an accomplished student who maintained a 4.0 average all while earning college credit through AP classes and dual enrollment at UL in Macroeconomics. This spring he would have been inducted into the National Honor Society and the National History Honor Society. Walker was involved in many school and community activities such as Hearts for Arts, AES Leadership Class, Young Republicans Club, and Young Americans for Freedom. He attended Young Life camp in Colorado this past summer and volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Diner. Walker loved the Spanish language and enjoyed traveling to Mexico with his family. Walker planned to major in pre-dentistry at LSU and become an orthodontist. Born into a family who loved to fly, Walker dreamed of becoming a pilot. He is survived by his father, Chris Vincent, his maternal grandparents, Ted and Kathleen David, his paternal grandparents Mary Mooningham Vincent, and Chuck and Caroline Vincent, aunts Carey David Lawson (Alan), Drue David McLean (Jeff), Colleen McKanna (Terry), Leslie Miles Daigle (Jude), and two uncles, Kevin Miles and James Vincent. He is also survived by his cousins Carter Cline McLean, Colin Jacob Lawson, Nate Whitman McLean, Lillian Kathleen Lawson, Elliot Joseph Daigle, Patrick Haile McKanna and Katherine Elisabeth McKanna. Preceded in death by his mother, Gretchen David Vincent, and his great-grandparents Morris and Ermine David, Albert Eugene and Edna Erle Walker Kimball, Presley Vincent, Elwyn Manuel Vincent, and F.C. and Jewel Mooningham. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gretchen and Walker Vincent Family Fund. Please make checks payable to Community Foundation of Acadiana; Memo: Vincent Memorial Fund. Please mail to 1035 Camellia Blvd., Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508. Online contributions can be made at https://www.cfacadiana.org/vincentmemorialfund." In support of Walker and Gretchen's affection for the LSU Tigers, the family is requesting purple and gold attire for the services. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Our Savior's Church-Lafayette Campus, 1201 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508. The family will receive guests at Our Savior's Church-Lafayette Campus from 12 Noon to time of service. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811 Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close