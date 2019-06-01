Michael W. Doucet Sr was born on May 2, 1953 in the state of Texas and departed from this life on Friday May 31, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Michael was a resident of Gonzales; and being a truck driver was his passion. He was an avid fan of football, NASCAR and motorcycles. He is survived by his wife Deborah R. Doucet; children Michael Jr., Brock and Bernard; brother Roland and wife Shirley; sister Carlene; also survived by 5 grandchildren, host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations preferred, gifts received will be used by his family to honor his life and memory; to give a gift please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/michael-wayne-doucet-sr Services with Church Funeral Services and Crematory,
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 2, 2019