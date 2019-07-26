Michael W. "Dub" Ebey Jr.

Michael W. Ebey, 40, a Honolulu, HI resident, LA native, completed his life on June 18, 2019. He is survived by his children: Guthrie and Cassady Ebey. Grandchild: Kellin Roy Ebey. Siblings: Tina E. Raiford and Jake C. Prine. Nieces: Olivia and Julianna. Nephew: Gabriel. Preceded in death by his parents: Michael W. Ebey Sr. and Nancy L. Morris. Brother-in-law: Timothy J. Raiford Jr. Cremation remains to be scattered in Colorado at a later date. Contact Tina for more information.
