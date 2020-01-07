Michael "Mikey B" Wade Bennett, 43 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away December 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Michael believed in living life to the fullest. He was loved by many and rarely met a stranger. He was preceded in death by: his mother, Donna Bennett Johnston; his father's, Jimmy Johnston and Lloyd Whitaker; his grandparents, Joseph and Johnnie Bennett; and his sister, Elizabeth Fletcher. He leaves behind his four children: Joseph M. Alberez, Aydon N.Giamanco, Keaton H. Bennett and Kenzie H. Davis. He is survived by his siblings: Justin Bennett, Tony Johnston, Jessie Johnston, Savannah Bennett, James Johnston, Angela Rogers, Jamie Johnston, Tara Whitaker, John Whitaker, Melissa Morgan, Mary Whitaker; his stepmother, Lisa Whitaker; as well as twenty-two nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held on January 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020