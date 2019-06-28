Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Life Church 365 Staring Lane Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM New Life Church 365 Staring Lane Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Warren Collier, beloved husband, loving father, son, brother and friend, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, as the result of a diving accident in Pensacola, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda Collier; daughters, Harmony Collier and Angela Robinson and her husband Nathan; a sister, Janet Claes and her husband John; and one aunt, Deloris Wallace and her husband Claude. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Dorothy Collier. He is also survived by parents-in-law Bennett and Dorothy Easterling; sisters-in-law Janis Christiansen and her husband Rick and Talisa Ernstmann and her husband Mark; as well six nieces and nephews. He was born in Long Beach, CA, and never lost his love for the ocean. His passions were scuba diving, spear fishing, kayaking, triathlons, golf, astronomy, and spending time with his friends and family. He served 7 years in the U.S. Army and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, TX and two masters degrees, one from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and the second from LSU. He retired from the Louisiana Department of Education in 2018. His sense of humor, his compassionate heart, and his use of salt were unmatched and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at New Life Church of Baton Rouge, 365 Staring Lane, on Wednesday, July 3, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m., conducted by Reverend Tom Denton. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 3, 2019

