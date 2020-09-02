1/1
Michael Warren Guess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Warren Guess, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a proud graduate of McKinley Senior High School (1969), Southern University and A&M College with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Management (1973), and Louisiana State University (2000) with a master's degree in Library Science and Information Systems. He worked for the East Baton Rouge Parish library and public school system. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 42 years, Brenda Clark Guess, sister-in-law, Carmen (Joseph) Patrick, mother-in-law, Ethel Mae Clark, aunts, Zavia M. Piper, Dorisene Piper, Isabelle Piper Spencer, nieces, Jessica and Jayla Patrick, nephew, Joseph George-Michael Patrick, god children, Lisa Signator, Julian Carter, Waymond Stovall, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Althea M. Guess, grandmothers, Gertie Piper Abrams and Nannie Guess, grandfathers, Alton Guess and Rozelle Abrams. Public viewing will be Friday, September 4, 2020 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and Saturday September 5 9:00-10:00 am at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Due to COVID implemented limitations, all services are private. Interment will be in Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, LA. Services are entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home. Sign guest book at www.halldavisandson.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to McKinley Alumni Association at http://mckinleyalum.org/ or McKinley High Alumni Center, 1520 Thomas H Delpit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA. 70802

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lucille Sensley
Friend
September 2, 2020
Brenda,
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will love and miss him always. Your classmate of 1971 Southern Lab School.
Dianne J. Shelmire
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved