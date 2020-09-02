Michael Warren Guess, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a proud graduate of McKinley Senior High School (1969), Southern University and A&M College with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Management (1973), and Louisiana State University (2000) with a master's degree in Library Science and Information Systems. He worked for the East Baton Rouge Parish library and public school system. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 42 years, Brenda Clark Guess, sister-in-law, Carmen (Joseph) Patrick, mother-in-law, Ethel Mae Clark, aunts, Zavia M. Piper, Dorisene Piper, Isabelle Piper Spencer, nieces, Jessica and Jayla Patrick, nephew, Joseph George-Michael Patrick, god children, Lisa Signator, Julian Carter, Waymond Stovall, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Althea M. Guess, grandmothers, Gertie Piper Abrams and Nannie Guess, grandfathers, Alton Guess and Rozelle Abrams. Public viewing will be Friday, September 4, 2020 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and Saturday September 5 9:00-10:00 am at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Due to COVID implemented limitations, all services are private. Interment will be in Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, LA. Services are entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home. Sign guest book at www.halldavisandson.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to McKinley Alumni Association at http://mckinleyalum.org/
or McKinley High Alumni Center, 1520 Thomas H Delpit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA. 70802