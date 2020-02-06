Michael Wayne Burns Sr. entered into eternal rest on January 29, 2020 at the age of 49. Survived by his wife, Rebecca Burns; parents, Elvira Smith and Lewis Covington; daughter, Myesha Burns; sons, Michael Burns, Jr.; stepson, Shaun Temple; brothers, James Smith, Eddie Smith, Anthony Smith and Richard Covington. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Minister Adam Johnson officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020