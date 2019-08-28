Michael Wayne Davis passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on August 20, 2019, at the age of 67. Michael was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. A memorial service/family & friends' visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Michael graduated from McKinley High School and attended Grambling State University. Survived by 4 brothers, Steven, Gerald, Kenneth (Cathy) and Keith Davis of Baton Rouge, LA; 4 sisters, Cheryl (Sherman) Jones, Shelia Davis, Stacie (Tyquincy) Price of Baton Rouge, & Debra (Edgar) Mabson of Bloomfield Township, MI., his stepmother, Shirley Mae Davis of Baton Rouge, LA, a close friend & devoted caregiver, Lilly Wilcox Southall of Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019