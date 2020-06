Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Wayne Lachney, 63, of Zachary passed away at North Oak Medical Center-Hammond on June 15. Visitation: Thurs, June 18, 4 - 9 pm and Fri., June 19, 8 - 10:45 am at Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie. Funeral Service: Fri, June 19, 11 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: Pythian Cemetery.

