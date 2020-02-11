Michael Wayne Rice, born in California and resident of Baker, LA, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the age of 64. Michael worked as a welder for many years and enjoyed boating and being on the water. He is survived by his daughters, Dana R. Lambert (Todd), Leslie R. Loiacano (DJ), Stephanie J. Newbury (Randy); grandchildren, Tristan, Colton, Paxton, David, Kennedie, Braxten, Finley, Marshall, and Tessla; sister, Barbara Rice; former wife, Donna Rice. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Luther S. and Clara Rice; sister, Laurie Rice. A private service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020