Michael Wayne Walker entered into eternal rest on June 12, 2020, at the age of 53. Survived by his wife, Janice Walker; mother, Ora Lee Walker; sister, Pamela Gordon (Wayne); nieces, Megan Walker, Monica and Morgan Gordon. Preceded in death by his father, Freddie Walker. Visitation on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Larry James officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.