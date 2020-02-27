Michael Wayne Williams Sr.

Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
View Map
Obituary
Michael Wayne Williams, Sr., 59, native of Baton Rouge, resident of Vinton, LA, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park, with Rev. Joe Stone, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, beginning at 12 noon until hour of service. He is survived by his sons; Michael, Jr. and Christopher Williams (Iris); daughter, Miesha Williams; sister, Gwen Stone (Tom); former daughter in-law, Robin Williams.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
