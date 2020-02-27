Michael Wayne Williams, Sr., 59, native of Baton Rouge, resident of Vinton, LA, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park, with Rev. Joe Stone, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, beginning at 12 noon until hour of service. He is survived by his sons; Michael, Jr. and Christopher Williams (Iris); daughter, Miesha Williams; sister, Gwen Stone (Tom); former daughter in-law, Robin Williams.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020