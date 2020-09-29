Michael Kyle Worthington (AKA Nupe), was called home by his Savior on Sunday, September 27, 2020. at the age of 60. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on July 20, 1960 to Michael and Helen Hebert Worthington. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1978. In 1982 he married the one and only love of his life, Kara, sharing their life together raising 3 children in Watson, Louisiana. Kyle was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and a friend to everyone. He adored his family above all. He was a baseball and basketball little leagues coach and mentor. He loved spending time in Grand Isle and Leesville fishing and crabbing for the "bluuue" crab. If he wasn't attending his children's various sports games, you would find him watching LSU Football and goofing off with his family. He enjoyed running in 5K marathons. He was well known for his big heart and generosity to all. He would give you his last dime if you asked. He was an avid admirer of all of the United States Armed Services and he could school you in anything World War II. He had been working at Roto-Rooter for 5 years when he was acknowledged for his kind heart and work ethic by a client who gave him the opportunity to be hired on with DSM Copolymer as a Lab Technician. He proudly worked at Copolymer for 15 years having never been late or absent one single day during that time until the plant shut down. He is survived by his son, Chase Worthington; his daughter, Lauren Gilliam and husband, Derek; his two grandchildren, the greatest joys in his life, Eli and GloryAnne Gilliam; siblings, Ashley, Virgil, Mark and Kathleen and their families; his in-laws, Wayne and Sue Talley; his brother-in-law, Darren Talley and sister-in-law, Cherae Slack and their families. He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Kara Talley Worthington and his son, Garrett; his parents, Michael and HelenWorthington; niece, Christy Worthington and great-niece, Elizabeth Talley. Visitation at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 12 noon until a Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm conducted by Bro. Gerald Martin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store