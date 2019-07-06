Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michele Freeman. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM The Venue Hwy 431 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"For God so loved the world that he sent his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16. A homemaker and a resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones, at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was 51 and a native of Hammond. Michele is survived by her husband, Lonnie Freeman; three children, daughter, Jessica Karasinski; son, Riley Freeman; daughter, DeNae Freeman; two granddaughters, Karma Karasinski and Samantha Ray; father, Charles Templet, Jr; stepmother, Carolyn Burge; grandmother, Freda Crawford; brother, Darrin Brignac of Grand Isle; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Ronda and Michael Delhommer of Livingston, Nicole and William Governale of Gonzales, Christy and Aaron VanCleave of Gonzales, Dee and Steven McGowan of Prairieville; five nieces, Sasha Vicknair, Olivia Villafranco, Madilyn Governale, Ella McGowan, Charley VanCleave; five nephews, Chance Borel, Mason Governale, Ayden McGowan, Kai Manint, Jonah McGowan. Along with these family members she will also be lovingly remembered by her wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Michele was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Karasinski; her mothers, Carolyn Fisher Biddle and Carolyn Crawford Acaldo; her stepfather, Morris Biddle; her paternal grandparents, Charles Templet, Sr and Elpha Babin Templet; her maternal grandparents, Clyde Fisher and Erma Traylor; her maternal grandfather, Hollis Crawford. All of our family and friends are welcomed to join us for a celebration of life memorial in Michele's honor on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The Venue on Hwy 431. Special thanks to the staff at OLOL Ascension and Amedysis Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to our brother-in-law, Michael Delhommer, Sr, who is currently undergoing chemo for esophageal cancer. Donations can be made at Michele's memorial or Michael's go fund me account. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 14, 2019

