Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Maringouin
10970 LA Highway 77
Maringouin, LA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Maringouin
10970 LA Highway 77
Maringouin, LA
Michele Ranel, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Monday, August 05, 2019 at the age of 51. Visiting Saturday, August 17, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Maringouin, 10970 LA Highway 77, Maringouin, LA officiated by Bishop Michael Hilton. Interment in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Maringouin, LA. She is survived by two daughters, Tiffany (Tadaryl) and Ashley Triggs, stepmothers, Emma Ranel and Marie Gray, five sisters, Nettie Jackson, Bridget (Billy) Riley, Renea (Cordell) Riley, Myra (Anthony) Holmes, and Shaundricka Ranel, five brothers, Terrance (Saundga) Ranel, Dedrick (Angie) Ayo, Renzall Gray Jr., Charles Renal Jr, and Kendrick Washington, two grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
