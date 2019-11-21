Michelle Ann Gobert

Service Information
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home - Bunkie
302 St John St.
Bunkie, LA
71322
(318)-346-6346
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home
Bunkie, LA
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home - Bunkie
302 St John St.
Bunkie, LA 71322
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sharon Baptist Church
Erwinville, LA
Obituary
Funeral services for Michelle Gobert will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with Pastor Shawn Ostoj officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery in Lone Pine. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Ms. Gobert, age 51 of Erwinville, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, G.B. and Essie Mae Andrus Stamper; and her paternal grandparents, Wilford and Winnie Gobert. Survivors include her son, Tommy Joseph "T.J." Comeaux, Jr. of Lakeland, LA; her fiance' Brian Keith Longlois of Erwinville; her parents, Wilford "Sam" and Sherry Stamper Gobert of Erwinville; her sister, Andrea G. Kent and husband David of Erwinville; her nephew Charles David Kent; and her granddaughter, Braelynn Daigle. Friends may visit on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Sharon Baptist Church in Erwinville from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com.
