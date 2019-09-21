Michelle L. "Missy" Gant, age 59, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 1:43 p.m. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of Pennsylvania. Visiting on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visiting on Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Deacon Jodi Moscona. Burial at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales, LA. Survived by her husband, Rocky J. Gant; parents, Earl J. and Joan Dougherty; daughters, Tara Gant and fiancé, Tyler Everett and Shani Lassetter; son, Donald N. Lassetter; aunt, Kathleen Dougherty; and grandchildren, Kaylie and Gage Lassetter, and Charlette Everett. Preceded in death by an infant grandson, Tyler John Everett II. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019