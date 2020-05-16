Michelle Lee McLin
1977 - 2020
Michelle Lee McLin, Baton Rouge, 05/06/1977 - 05/13/2020, Age 43 @ 3:00 A.M. Former bus driver for Livingston Parish she is survived by her husband Ryan and three children Ramzie, Alyssa, Brannson, her mother Wanda Weimer, brother Brian, sisters Megan, And Kayla. She is preceded in death by her father Micheal "Keith" Crochet, brothers Micheal Crochet, Darrell Weimer, Grandparents Jeff and Norma Pierce, Ergin "EJ" and Doris Crochet, aunt Brenda Chrochet, uncle Jeffrey Pierce, Mark Martello. Funeral service will held at Seale Funeral Home 1720 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs, Louisiana, 70726 on May 23rd 2020, At 10:00 A.M. Service will be conducted by Father Frank Uter of Immaculate Conception.

Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
