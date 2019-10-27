Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Holy Rosary Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Holy Rosary Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle Lorraine Staples, a native of New Orleans and resident of Gonzales, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 73. Michelle was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a true animal lover and had a Veterinary Assistant degree. She often referred to her dog, Bullet as her "3rd child". She was raised in a strong equestrian family and became very successful as a semi-professional female all-around cowgirl. She also loved Jazzercise and being with her family and friends. Michelle is survived by her nieces, that she considered her daughters, Kelly Nye Brewster (Bryan) Reid Pellegrin and Kacy McManus (Joshua Sr. and Jr.) and Tracy Nye Evans (Lamar) Perri Evans and Parker Evans. Michelle is preceded in death by her parents Allen and Lorraine Staples, and sister, Lillian Staples Nye. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am officiated by Fr. Joshua Johnson. A family graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans. Flue LeBlanc, Lamar Evans, Bryan Brewster, Reid Pellegrin, Parker Evans, Eddie Bourque, A.J. Marciante will serve as pallbearers. Joshua McManus Jr. will serve as honorary pallbearer. To offer condolences to the family, please visit Michelle Lorraine Staples, a native of New Orleans and resident of Gonzales, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 73. Michelle was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a true animal lover and had a Veterinary Assistant degree. She often referred to her dog, Bullet as her "3rd child". She was raised in a strong equestrian family and became very successful as a semi-professional female all-around cowgirl. She also loved Jazzercise and being with her family and friends. Michelle is survived by her nieces, that she considered her daughters, Kelly Nye Brewster (Bryan) Reid Pellegrin and Kacy McManus (Joshua Sr. and Jr.) and Tracy Nye Evans (Lamar) Perri Evans and Parker Evans. Michelle is preceded in death by her parents Allen and Lorraine Staples, and sister, Lillian Staples Nye. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am officiated by Fr. Joshua Johnson. A family graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans. Flue LeBlanc, Lamar Evans, Bryan Brewster, Reid Pellegrin, Parker Evans, Eddie Bourque, A.J. Marciante will serve as pallbearers. Joshua McManus Jr. will serve as honorary pallbearer. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close