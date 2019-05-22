Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle Marie Gautreau Danna, a native of Gonzales and resident of Lottie passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 49. Michelle was a loving mother and wife, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching Anime with her son, and occasionally scuba diving. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Dominick "Dickie" Danna; son, Dominick Danna III; step daughter, Whitney Danna; grandchildren, Brayden and Henna Danna; brother, David Gautreau and wife Lisa; special friends, Candice Nemo, Sandra Trammell, and Andrea Flynn. Michelle is preceded in death by her daughter, Daphne Danna and her parents, Loris and Donald Gautreau. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery on Hwy 30 in Gonzales.

