Michelle passed away peacefully at The Crossing surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 47. She was a resident of Pierre Part and a native of Bayou Pigeon, La. A memorial service will be held at Grand River United Methodist Church, Plaquemine on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1pm until religious services at 3pm, conducted by Pastor Darryl Tate. She is survived by her sons, Austin and William Vaughn; grandson, Evan Vaughn; and mother, Joy Banta. Preceded in death by her father, Leland Vaughn; brother, Shaun Ramo; and grandmother, Una Vaughn. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019