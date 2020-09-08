1/1
Michelle Marie Verret
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle Marie Verret was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 29. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, Louisiana. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. She is survived by her children, Chandler Michael and Beau Thomas Dufrene; parents, Buffie Lynn and Bruce Thurman, and Mary "Sue" Susanne Rills; sister, Kristina Verret Albarez; brothers, Matthew Paul Verret and wife Brooke, Michael David Verret, and Brice Christopher Rills; grandparents, Curtis Carbo, and Martha "Poochie" Jean Verret; aunts, Jackie Verret Alleman and Jerri Lynn Doskocil; uncle, Wesley "Johnny" Verret, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Aydan, Grayson, and Toby Albarez and Elyse Thibodeaux. Preceded in death by her father, Thomas Martin Verret; grandparents, Beverly "Sissy" Bolotte, and Wesley Verret, Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John School, Plaquemine in Chandler and Beau Dufrene's name. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved