Michelle Marie Verret was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 29. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, Louisiana. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. She is survived by her children, Chandler Michael and Beau Thomas Dufrene; parents, Buffie Lynn and Bruce Thurman, and Mary "Sue" Susanne Rills; sister, Kristina Verret Albarez; brothers, Matthew Paul Verret and wife Brooke, Michael David Verret, and Brice Christopher Rills; grandparents, Curtis Carbo, and Martha "Poochie" Jean Verret; aunts, Jackie Verret Alleman and Jerri Lynn Doskocil; uncle, Wesley "Johnny" Verret, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Aydan, Grayson, and Toby Albarez and Elyse Thibodeaux. Preceded in death by her father, Thomas Martin Verret; grandparents, Beverly "Sissy" Bolotte, and Wesley Verret, Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John School, Plaquemine in Chandler and Beau Dufrene's name. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.