Michelle Menton Gauthier, an amazing wife and mother, succumbed to a rare form of uterine cancer at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 77. A Baton Rouge native, Michelle was a graduate of University High School and LSU. It was at LSU where she met the light of her life, Charles Wilbert "Will" Gauthier, her beloved husband of 53 years. While at LSU, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority as well as Mu Sigma Rho and Phi Sigma Iota honor fraternities. A Gumbo Favorite, she was also an ROTC Sponsor and proudly participated in drills with her unit on the LSU Parade Grounds. After graduating with honors, she worked for the LSU Department of Physics and Astronomy observatory. A loving and devoted wife and mother, Michelle's family brought her the greatest joy. Her gracious and considerate nature, elegance, and sense of style contributed to her inner and outer beauty. Always "dressed to the nines", Michelle had a keen eye for fashion and accessorized her wardrobe like an artistic master transformed a blank canvas. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises and family beach trips; playing bridge and canasta; reading; doing puzzles; watching gymnastics and shopping with her daughter, Gigi; providing a lap for her grand dog and cheering for her husband, Will, to make her a birdie. Michelle was an excellent chef and prepared whatever catch Will brought home from hunting and fishing trips. Her creativity and talent were boundless as she had a gift for interior design, wreath making, and decorating which made holidays and all occasions special, filled with the warmth of home. With an enviable green thumb, she ensured her beautiful landscape and gardens were pleasing to the eyes and spirit. She was a member of the Junior League of Baton Rouge and several study, dance and social clubs including La Tertulia, Harness Club and La Fiesta Dance Club. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred "Millie" Voorhies Menton and Oskar Randolph "Buddy" Menton. She is survived by her husband, Will Gauthier, and her daughter, Gigi Gauthier, and will be dearly missed. The family deeply appreciates the compassionate care provided by The Crossing at Clarity Hospice staff and the support and prayers of friends and family. In accordance with Michelle's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or reception; however, a Mass in her memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your favorite charity
.