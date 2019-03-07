Michelle Russell

Obituary
    - Sherrelle D. Russell

Celebration of Life Services for Michelle Russell will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811 with interment to follow at Winnfield Memorial Park. Visitation we be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 AM - 7:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.
Funeral Home
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
