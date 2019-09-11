Michelle Scott Key, age 52 a resident of Denham Springs, departed this life, Friday, September 6, 2019. She was a graduate of Denham Springs High School and Southern University, Baton Rouge. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs from 2 pm to 4 pm, Friday, Sept. 13th. Visitation will resume Friday at Roberts United Methodist Church, 201 Julia St., Denham Springs from 5 pm to 7 pm. Religious service at the church at 11 am Saturday. Conducted by Rev. Eunice Chigumira. Interment in Plainview Cemetery, Denham Springs. Survived by her husband, Clarence Key, Jr.; her children, Melanie and Elijah Key all of Denham Springs and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019