Mickey Langlois Niederhofer of Livingston, Tx, formerly of Baton Rouge passed away March 8th at her home surrounded by family and friends. Mickey was 61. Mickey is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Ray Niederhofer, a daughter, Nicole Guarino and husband Dusty of Central and a son Travis Niederhofer and his wife Angela Niederhofer of TX. Mickey also has 10 grandchildren who loved to spend time with their Mimi. Also survived by three sisters, Mary Beth Langlois and Denise Achee of Baton Rouge and Kathy Navarro of Abita Springs, 4 sisters in law, Gloria Graves, Shirley Belanger, Martha Cooper of Livingston, TX and Terri Powers of Central and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Jo Carolyn and Eugene Langlois of Baton Rouge and her Mother-and father-in-law Ruby and Ray Niederhofer of TX. Mickey was a wonderful cook and loved nothing more than to cook for her family and friends. Mickey, we all love and miss you dearly. Offerings may be made to the . A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

