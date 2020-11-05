1/1
Mickey Lee Thomas
Mickey Lee Thomas a life-long resident of Modeste until he moved to Lafayette 4 years ago. Mickey passed away on November 2nd at the age of 58, while in the comfort of his home and the care of his children and family. He was a graduate of Donaldsonville High and worked most of his life as an agricultural laborer. He was married to Rose Stevenson and to this union four children were born, Ann, Mickey Jr. Contessa, and Troy. Visiting 4-6pm on Friday, November 6 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Religious services at 11am on Saturday, November 7 at St. Phillip Baptist Church, Donaldsonville, conducted by Rev. Roland Julien, Pastor. Interment in the church cemetery. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Thomas, Sr., three brothers, Rickey, J.C. and Leroy Thomas, Jr. One nephew, Jamie Batiste, Sr. He will be well missed by his Children. His mom Ora Lee Thomas, siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Well done faithful servant! Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Demby & Son Funeral Home
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
St. Phillip Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
