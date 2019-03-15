Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mickey T. Poirrier. View Sign

A ceremony celebrating the life of Mickey T. Poirrier will be held at 11 am on Saturday March 23, 2019 at The Lake Catholic Chapel; visitation will begin at 9 am. Mr. Poirrier was born in Baton Rouge on December 7, 1964 and departed from this life, at his St Amant residence, at the age of 54 years. He enjoyed time spent hunting, fishing, and barbecuing. He was an avid sports fan, especially for LSU Tigers. He is preceded in death by a brother Marty Poirrier and his grandparents. Survivors include his son Dayne Poirrier (Renea); parents Ronald and Eva Poirrier; his companion Sylvia Palmer; brother Kent Poirier (Cheryl); sister-n-law Kathleen Opotowsky; also survived by 5 grandchildren, host of other relatives and friends. Services with Church Funeral Services and Crematory.

