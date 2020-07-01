Mikal Ray Bass was taken on angel wings to Heaven on June 28, 2020 after a long, hard battle with COPD and Emphysema complicated by Diabetes. Mikal was cared for so lovingly by his soul mate and devoted wife, Mary Neck Bass. Mikal and Mary were blessed to have just shared their 47th wedding anniversary together. That union brought forth seven children that they loved more than anything in this world. Mikal was born on November 1, 1950 to Rayford and Janie Bass. He had four sisters that he adored, Patti McClelland, Elaine McClure, Gaynell Ables, and Dana Bass. Having all of those sisters helped to prepare him for the house full of girls he had, and being an only son helped him to coach his only son on how to deal with all of the craziness of so many sisters. His children loved him so very much, and when they grew up and started having families of their own, all of the people that were incorporated into the fold loved him just as much. Mikal was a grandfather to 27 grandkids, and 16 great grandkids! Honorable mention must be given to him and his wife's longest friends, Jimmy and Debby Evans and their children, Shawn Evans and Dusty Evans Dick and her spouse Joseph. They are loved beyond measure and have always been there for Mikal's family, even in the hour of his death. Words cannot express our family's gratitude to you. Mikal was preceded in his death by his parents, Rayford and Jane Bass, his sister Gaynell Ables, his beloved son Travis Bass, and his very best friend Jimmy Evans. Mikal is survived by his beautiful wife Mary Bass, and his children and their spouses. Candace LeRay, Barbara and Darren Shipp, Melissa and Mark Evans, Shiree and Kris Rowland, Amanda and Tom Southon, and Sarah Bass. A memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on 825 Government St. in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 4, 2020 to celebrate the life of this wonderful man. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., and the service will start at 1:00 p.m. The family is asking for attendees to wear a face mask, small children are the exception.

